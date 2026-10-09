BNHS announces all-India Sarus crane survey

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has announced a nationwide survey to estimate the population of Sarus Cranes on October 10 and 11, 2026. Birders across the world will celebrate October 10 as a World Migratory Day.

BNHS has made an appeal to various stakeholders including State Forest Departments, research institutions, conservation organisations, local communities, farmers, colleges/universities and citizen scientists to visit nearest Sarus Crane habitats and participate in All-India Sarus Crane Survey on 6am to 6pm on October 9 and 10. BNHS has requested birders to share their count and observations on <saruscranesurvey@gmail.com>

Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS said that “Launching a synchronised All India Sarus Crane Survey will allow us to track their numbers, uncover critical strongholds, and deploy the precise science needed to protect these impressive birds and the landscapes they rely on”.

P Sathiyaselvem, Dy. Director BNHS, who is heading the BNHS Central Asian Flyway Programme shared detailed information about the survey. He stated that “A scientifically robust national dataset established through this all India Sarus Crane Survey would enable to establish a national population baseline, identify Sarus Crane strongholds and priority landscapes, map important breeding, feeding, roosting and congregation sites, prioritise wetland restoration and habitat management, identify possible power-line collision and electrocution areas, guide Sarus-friendly agricultural practices, strengthen community-based conservation, develop evidence-based national and state conservation plans and to integrate Sarus conservation with wetland, agricultural and landscape-level policies. The value of a national survey is therefore not simply obtaining a number. It is establishing a scientifically comparable baseline against which future population change can be measured.”

Sarus Crane (Antigone Antigone) is one of India’s most iconic wetland-associated birds and the world’s tallest flying bird. Standing about 1.5 metres tall, the species is deeply embedded in the cultural and ecological heritage of the Indian subcontinent. Revered in Indian culture as a symbol of lifelong devotion and marital fidelity, the bird plays a vital ecological role. It is also the only resident breeding crane species in India. It is listed as globally threatened vulnerable under the IUCN Red List. It has been included in CITES Appendix II and protected under Schedule I of India’s Wild Life (Protection) Act. 1972 on par with tigers in the country.

“The Sarus is much more than a charismatic bird. Its continued presence depends upon a functioning mosaic of wetlands, marshes, shallow water bodies, grasslands and agricultural landscapes. Protecting Sarus habitat therefore contributes simultaneously to the conservation of wetlands, agricultural biodiversity and a range of other species dependent on these ecosystems,” a statement by BNHS noted.

A species whose range has contracted over time

The iconic Sarus Crane is a vital indicator of healthy wetlands and agricultural ecosystems. Historically, the Indian Sarus Crane had a considerably wider distribution across the Indian subcontinent. It occurred extensively across the Gangetic plains and adjoining regions, including areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. Historical accounts also indicate a much wider distribution towards central and eastern India.

Today, the species has disappeared from, or become extremely scarce in, several parts of its former range. The species is now restricted largely to agricultural and wetland pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and isolated populations in Maharashtra. While central and northern India remain strongholds for the species, southern populations are experiencing alarming declines. Over the past three generations, it is suspected to have suffered a rapid reduction in population size possibly exceeding 30 to 40 per cent.