Experts urge a new global pact at COP16 to safeguard boreal and temperate forests

Experts highlighted the urgent need to focus more on the world’s Northern forests in a recent press conference held during the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) at Cali, Colombia.

These forests are crucial for global biodiversity, the rights of indigenous peoples, and efforts to combat climate change.

The event, held on October 25, featured prominent speakers including Jennifer Skene, Global Northern Forests Policy Director at the Natural Resources Défense Council, Yorgen Sundin, a biodiversity policy expert from the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Guan Bridges, Executive Director of the Oenakola Foundation and Karen Child, the Director of the Vinacular Foundation.

Northern forests, particularly boreal and temperate ecosystems in Europe, North America, and Russia, account for approximately 30 per cent of the world’s forest cover. These forests serve as essential carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

However, they face unprecedented threats due to insufficient protection and attention compared to tropical forests.

Current estimates indicate that only about 10 per cent of Northern forests are designated as protected areas, which falls short of the global target of 18 per cent. This lack of protection exposes these ecosystems to unsustainable practices like industrial logging and highlights a notable disparity in focus between the Global North and South.