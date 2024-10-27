Experts urge a new global pact at COP16 to safeguard boreal and temperate forests

Experts highlighted the urgent need to focus more on the world’s Northern forests in a recent press conference held during the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) at Cali, Colombia.
These forests are crucial for global biodiversity, the rights of indigenous peoples, and efforts to combat climate change.
The event, held on October 25, featured prominent speakers including Jennifer Skene, Global Northern Forests Policy Director at the Natural Resources Défense Council, Yorgen Sundin, a biodiversity policy expert from the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Guan Bridges, Executive Director of the Oenakola Foundation and Karen Child, the Director of the Vinacular Foundation.
Northern forests, particularly boreal and temperate ecosystems in Europe, North America, and Russia, account for approximately 30 per cent of the world’s forest cover. These forests serve as essential carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
However, they face unprecedented threats due to insufficient protection and attention compared to tropical forests.
Current estimates indicate that only about 10 per cent of Northern forests are designated as protected areas, which falls short of the global target of 18 per cent. This lack of protection exposes these ecosystems to unsustainable practices like industrial logging and highlights a notable disparity in focus between the Global North and South.
The conference highlighted an imbalance in how forest conservation resources and attention are distributed. Skene noted, “While tropical forests often receive ample funding and attention, our Northern forests, particularly the boreal and temperate forests, are overlooked.” This disparity not only reflects a disproportionate focus on the Global South in conservation discussions but also underscores the neglect of Northern forests that are equally crucial for ecosystem health.
This oversight can be partly due to historical practices and policies of the Global North, which have prioritised economic development over environmental sustainability. As a result, Northern forests suffer from inadequate protective measures, which lets harmful industrial activities continue unchecked, harming biodiversity and ecological integrity.
Industrial logging has emerged as the prime threat to Northern forests, fundamentally altering their structure and function. Practices such as clear-cutting convert diverse forest ecosystems into homogeneous plantations, severely diminishing biodiversity and degrading habitats essential for numerous species.
In recent decades, logging has broken up habitats, making it harder for wildlife to move freely and increasing the risk of invasive species.
Additionally, research shows that irresponsible logging raises carbon emissions, turning these important carbon sinks into carbon sources, which goes against global climate goals.
Data from Griffith University revealed that logging has damaged around 35.54 million acres of boreal forests since 1976. These activities have turned large areas that used to absorb carbon into ones that release carbon, making the problems of climate change even worse.
In Sweden, where clear-cutting has been the predominant forest management strategy since 1950, 97 per cent of production areas are managed this way.
The worrying trend of logging old-growth forests is still happening. Reports show that between 2003 and 2019, 20 per cent of the forests in Sweden that were clear-cut were old-growth forests.
This large loss raises serious concerns about the long-term effects on the environment and whether current forest management practices are sustainable.
The speakers criticised the current global forest policy framework for not having enough accountability. This gap allows industries to use forest resources without considering the rights of indigenous peoples or the health of the environment.
Skene highlighted that logging often happens without getting Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) from indigenous communities, which can lead to serious ecological and cultural problems.
There is an urgent need for a new approach to global forest management, she added and stressed that policy frameworks should focus on accountability and include the rights of indigenous peoples.
Sundin pointed out that a global framework should recognise the importance of indigenous governance and incorporate traditional ecological knowledge into modern conservation efforts.
The speakers also noted that current global policies mainly focus on tropical forests, overlooking the critical conservation needs of Northern forests.
There was a strong call for stricter regulations and greater recognition of indigenous rights. Skene emphasised that to effectively reduce forest degradation, it is essential to include indigenous communities in decision-making processes.
The speakers recommended adoption of sustainable forest management practices that enhance ecosystem resilience. They also suggested the establishment of conservation partnerships with indigenous communities, leveraging their extensive traditional knowledge.
Indigenous land rights should be legally recognised to mitigate deforestation and protect critical ecosystems, the speakers urged.