CBD COP17: Little action on global biodiversity goals

Countries are better at setting targets than at meeting them. This was evident as never before when the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17) ended in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 31, after over two weeks of negotiations, a day behind schedule and without any significant breakthrough.

CBD is one of three international conventions that emerged from the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, alongside those on climate change and desertification. Its Parties meet every two years. The main focus of this year’s COP was the first “global review” of progress towards meeting the 23 targets set for 2030, under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).