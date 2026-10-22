CBD COP17: New guide aims to put animal welfare at heart of biodiversity, health policies

A new policy tool aimed at helping governments improve animal welfare while implementing the Global Action Plan (GAP) on Biodiversity and Health was launched at the ongoing United Nations biodiversity summit on October 21 2026.

The 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is taking place from October 19 to 30, 2026 in Yerevan, Armenia.

The guide, Animals for Biodiversity and Health , sets out practical policy measures, supported by examples from different countries, showing how better protection and care of animals and their habitats could help achieve the plan's objectives.

The launch comes as the newly published State of Biodiversity Action report warns that the world is off track to meet its target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.

According to a statement accompanying the launch, biodiversity loss, climate change, the emergence of diseases transmitted between animals and humans, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) share several underlying drivers. “How wild animals are captured, traded, farmed and conserved, and how farmed animals are reared shapes the risk of pathogen spillover, the prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and pressure on ecosystems,” it said.