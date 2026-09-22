Cheetah Gaurav dies of weakness, severe dehydration

Gaurav, cheetah who arrived from Namibia as among the first eight brought to India for introduction died on September 21, 2026.

Gaurav was 10 years old and was known as Elton before being rechristened in India after arrival.

As per the official statement released by the field director of Project Cheetah, “At around 4 pm, Namibian cheetah Gaurav, aged over 10 years, died while under treatment at Kuno National Park. Gaurav was rescued from the wild on September 12, 2026 after he was observed to be weak and dull.”

The statement said that upon examination, the cheetah was found to be markedly weak, with visible muscle wasting and severe dehydration.

Immediate systemic and supportive treatment was provided, following which he was shifted to Palpur and kept in a Quarantine Boma for close observation and further management, it added.

The officials concluded that based on the preliminary clinical examination, an underlying chronic condition was suspected. Gaurav’s condition kept deteriorating despite undergoing treatment ultimately leading to his death.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination and analysis of the samples collected, and further details will be available once the reports are received, the official stated. The average lifespan of an African cheetah in the wild is 8-12 years.

At present, the cheetah population at Kuno National Park stands at 51 cheetahs, including 36 Indian-born cheetahs.

Among the total cheetahs, 16 are currently ranging freely in the wild, while four cheetahs reside in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

The total cheetah population in India now stands at 55. As many as 20 cheetahs were introduced from South Africa and Namibia in September 2022. It has been four years since the project took off.

According to the official data from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a total of 24 cheetahs, including adults and cubs, have died in India since the launch of Project Cheetah in September 2022.

Ravi Chellam, CEO, Metastring Foundation and Coordinator at Biodiversity Collaborative said that the officials should maintain much higher levels of transparency and make the post-mortem reports publicly available. “The officials should disclose the actual cause of death by posting the post-mortem reports publicly. This will build trust,” he added.