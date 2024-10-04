Civil Society Organisations warn against biodiversity offsets and credits

A coalition of civil society organisations has issued a statement on October 2, 2024, raising concerns over the promotions of biodiversity offsets and credits, just weeks before the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia. These mechanisms, touted as tools to fund biodiversity conservation, have been met with growing opposition from activists who warn they could harm communities and ecosystems, much like carbon markets.