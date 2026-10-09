Coming together for migratory bird conservation across the Central Asian Flyway

The Central Asian Conservation Network (CACN), a regional platform for non-profits, researchers, and conservation experts dedicated to transboundary conservation, has launched a new Central Asian Flyway Digital Hub, according to a recent statement by the organisation.

The aim is to strengthen the sharing of knowledge and information for the conservation of migratory birds across one of the world’s major migration routes.

The Central Asian Flyway (CAF) connects breeding, stopover and non-breeding (northern wintering) areas across a vast region, linking countries from northern Eurasia through Central and South Asia. More than 600 bird species use the flyway, making cooperation and information sharing across national boundaries essential for their conservation.

The Digital Hub will bring together information on migratory bird species, important flyway sites, conservation projects, educational resources and opportunities for participation. It will also provide dedicated portals for recording bird collisions and sightings of marked birds.

“The Central Asian Flyway is a vast and complex system, and conservation depends on people and organisations being able to share knowledge and act collaboratively across borders. The Digital Hub is designed to bring core knowledge together and make it accessible to a much wider community,” said Taej Mundkur, Science & Policy Advisor CACN and Senior Advisor, Wetlands International.

Making awareness accessible

According to the CACN statement, a major feature of the Digital Hub will be its collection of educational and awareness materials, designed to make the story of migratory birds accessible to children, teachers, communities, birdwatchers and the wider public.

The resources include publications, educational materials and children’s stories that explain migration, the importance of wetlands and other habitats, and the threats faced by migratory birds. One example is Selenge, the Little Goose and Her First Migration, which follows a Bar-headed Goose on her first migration and introduces readers to the amazing wetlands across the CAF.

“We wanted the Digital Hub to make information about migratory birds accessible beyond the scientific community. Educational materials can help children and communities understand these remarkable journeys and the importance of protecting the places birds depend on along the way,” said Khurshed Alimov, Co-chair, CACN.

Monitoring bird collisions

The Digital hub will include a Bird Collision Reporting Portal, allowing observations of birds killed or injured through collisions with infrastructure such as power lines, wind turbines and other structures to be recorded and shared.

According to CACN, bird collisions can be difficult to understand at a regional scale because observations are often scattered among individual studies, organisations and field records. The new portal provides a common platform for documenting these incidents and building a broader picture of collision risks across the flyway.

“Individual collision records can provide valuable information when they are brought together. The portal provides an opportunity to build a stronger regional evidence base and help identify areas where further investigation or conservation action may be needed,” said the CACN’s Science Coordinator, Ramesh Kumar Selvaraj.

Tracking tagged birds

The Digital Hub will also feature a Ringing and Resighting Portal, providing a platform for recording observations of birds carrying metal rings, colour rings, leg flags, neck bands and other identifying marks.