Community leader from Philippines awarded Wangari Maathai Forest Champions Award

The Philippines has experienced significant deforestation over the past century and has lost approximately 10 million hectares of forest cover over the course of the 20th century. By 1988, forest cover had declined to just 18.9 per cent of the total land area. Forest decline was most blatant in the 1970s-80s, placing the Philippines at the top of the list of countries with the highest deforestation rates within the Asia-Pacific region. Commercial logging in the area began in the 1980s and it has severely degraded the natural forests.