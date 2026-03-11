Conflict in the backyard

We tend to brush it under the table, and because it hurts the poor, it is easy to do so. The 2025 report “Human wildlife conflicts: an Estimation of Net Agricultural Losses in Maharashtra” by Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, is the only study of its kind. Its findings show the net agricultural loss in the state due to wildlife is Rs 10,000-40,000 crore annually. And this, says the report, is a gross underestimate. What is worrying is that the study found 62 per cent of the farmers had reduced their cropped areas because of animal attacks. Farmers listed crop damage by wild animals as the key problem after unseasonal rain and low prices for produce; one-third said such damage was the main reason for their loss of income.

A 2021 study by the University of British Columbia in Canada and the Centre for Wildlife Research in India found that farmers in Karnataka lose one to three months of income each year to wild-animal raids. A single elephant “interaction” can cost a farmer a loss of 20 per cent or more. A 2025 study from Kodagu district in Karnataka found that close to 50 per cent of farmers surveyed incurred losses of a whopping Rs 90,000 per year, pushing many into debt. The forest department of Himachal Pradesh estimates that annual crop losses add up to Rs 500 crore, and if indirect costs of fencing and other protection measures are included, it would be Rs 1,500 crore at the least. This is again confirmed by a 2026 study in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu that says 90 per cent of farmers identified wildlife conflict as their primary production risk, with a staggering 50-60 per cent of crops damaged primarily by wild boars, peafowl and elephants.