Conflict in the backyard

Over the past six months, DTE has travelled across a dozen states to capture the scale of the conflict, only to find the same story of lost crops, livelihoods and rising indebtedness. In many places farmers are simply quitting agriculture.

In arid Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, frustration among farmers runs deep. Chandan Singh Rajput from Patha village of Chhatarpur district has vowed to abandon farming and move to Delhi in search of wage labour if he cannot save his crops this season. Rajput has leased 20 bighas (just over three hectares) in a neighbouring village for Rs 85,000 a year. To protect the crop, he lives in a makeshift hut in the field and keeps watch day and night. “Even a small lapse means total destruction,” he says, pointing to fresh ...