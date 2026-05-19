Conflict in the backyard: Reclassify wild habitats

Wildlife must be managed like any other renewable natural resource for improving human well-being. Safety of local people and that of their crops, livestock and other properties must be the cornerstone of our conservation policy. If animals can generate benefits for the people through utilisation, any losses caused by them can be tolerated by people reasonably well. For this, we need to classify wildlife habitats into three classes: one, “protected areas” where wildlife is completely protected, which means no utilisation; two, buffer zones and other forests where wildlife is sustainably utilised (hunted) and the produce/income is shared with vulnerable communities; and three, human habitations, including croplands, where large mammals are completely unwelcome and are removed forthwith using whatever means work best, and fastest. This is how the rest of the world manages wildlife.

In short, we should practice “conservation” (consumption+preservation) rather than just “preservation”, as the amended Preamble of the Wildlife Act now provides. The insertion of the term “conservation” in the preamble has already determined the future direction of wildlife management in India. All we need to do is to wake up to this new mandate and align the rest of the Act, and related policies, with the preamble.