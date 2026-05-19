Conflict in the backyard: Wildlife's fear on humans is vanishing

The debate is not conservation versus livelihoods. India cannot afford such binaries. Economic realities and ecological imperatives must reinforce one another, particularly in a country where wilderness and human livelihood form an inseparable mosaic. Modern science—ecology, behavioural research, and socio-economic analysis—offers tools to rethink wildlife policy for the next fifty years. To move forward, policies must evolve beyond sentiment and symbolism. They must reflect how wildlife actually behaves, how people actually live, and how landscapes are actually being reshaped. A future where wildlife thrives alongside human communities is possible. But it demands that we confront uncomfortable questions, embrace scientific evidence, and redesign policy with both compassion and clarity. Only then can conservation succeed—sustainably, ethically, and for the long term.

(Milind Watve is an independent researcher; Gurudas Nulkar is Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune)