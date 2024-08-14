Conserving wetlands: Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu get new Ramsar sites

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary is a significant wetland located in the north-eastern region of Uthukuli Taluk, Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu. This shallow lake spans 125.865 ha near Sarkar Periyapalayam village, about 10 kilometres north of Tiruppur city. The lake, according to PIB, was restored centuries ago by King Nanjarayan. It relies heavily on rainfall from the Nallar drainage.

The waterbody supports rich biodiversity, hosting 191 bird species, 87 butterfly species, seven amphibians, 21 reptiles, 11 small mammals and 77 plant species.

The lake serves as a critical feeding and nesting habitat for resident and migratory birds, while also providing water for agriculture and aiding in groundwater recharge. Recognising its ecological value, the lake was declared Tamil Nadu’s 17th bird sanctuary. Local communities, in collaboration with the forest department, actively work to protect the lake and its surroundings, managing it sustainably.

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary plays a crucial role in preserving the region's biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance, making it a vital environmental asset for both wildlife and local populations.