Conserving wetlands: Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu get new Ramsar sites

The Centre declared three new wetlands as Ramsar sites on August 14, 2024. These include the Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu and Tawa Reservoir in Madhya Pradesh, announced Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
This takes India's tally of Ramsar sites to 85, the minister highlighted, covering an area of 1,358,068 hectares.
The sites were identified under the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance especially as Waterfowl Habitat signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran. India joined the Convention on Wetlands, or Ramsar Convention in 1981.
The international treaty mandates notification of wetlands that support biological diversity and perform crucial socio-ecological services, with the aim to regulate them stringently. This way, it ensures sustainable use and conservation of these waterbodies.
According to the treaty document, "all lakes and rivers, underground aquifers, swamps and marshes, wet grasslands, peatlands, oases, estuaries, deltas and tidal flats, mangroves and other coastal areas, coral reefs, and all human-made sites such as fish ponds, rice paddies, reservoirs and salt pans", are defined as wetlands. In India, however, river channels, paddy fields and artifical waterbodies built for drinking water and commercial purposes are not considered for listing.
But with rampant urbanisation and overuse, these essential waterbodies are degrading, threatening all life that depends on them.
The three new Ramsar sites added 25,327.465 ha of wetlands in the country that will be protected. "During 1982 to 2013, a total of 26 sites were added to the list of Ramsar sites, however, during 2014 to 2024, the country has added 59 new wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites," according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The most number of sites (19) were added in 2022.
Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary is a significant wetland located in the north-eastern region of Uthukuli Taluk, Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu. This shallow lake spans 125.865 ha near Sarkar Periyapalayam village, about 10 kilometres north of Tiruppur city. The lake, according to PIB, was restored centuries ago by King Nanjarayan. It relies heavily on rainfall from the Nallar drainage.
The waterbody supports rich biodiversity, hosting 191 bird species, 87 butterfly species, seven amphibians, 21 reptiles, 11 small mammals and 77 plant species.
The lake serves as a critical feeding and nesting habitat for resident and migratory birds, while also providing water for agriculture and aiding in groundwater recharge. Recognising its ecological value, the lake was declared Tamil Nadu’s 17th bird sanctuary. Local communities, in collaboration with the forest department, actively work to protect the lake and its surroundings, managing it sustainably.
Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary plays a crucial role in preserving the region's biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance, making it a vital environmental asset for both wildlife and local populations.
The Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary, spanning 5151.6 hectares, was designated as Tamil Nadu's 16th bird sanctuary in 2021. This brackish shallow lake, situated on the Coromandel Coast in Villupuram district, north of Puducherry, connects to the Bay of Bengal through the Uppukalli creek and Edayanthittu Estuary.
Kazhuveli is rich in biodiversity and is among the largest in peninsular India. It is a crucial stopover for migratory birds, a breeding ground for resident bird species and fish, and a significant source for aquifer recharge.
Degraded mangrove patches with Avicennia species are found in brackish water areas and hundreds of acres are covered in reed, according to PIB.
In the earlier years, this area was reportedly harbouring Tropical Dry Evergreen Forests.
Tawa Reservoir, located near Itarsi town in Madhya Pradesh, is at the confluence of the Tawa and Denwa rivers. Originating from the Mahadeo Hills, the Tawa River is the longest tributary of the Narmada River.
Initially built for irrigation, the 20,050 ha reservoir now supports power generation and aquaculture.
It lies within the Satpura Tiger Reserve, forming the western boundary of Satpura National Park and Bori Wildlife Sanctuary. The reservoir is a crucial habitat for rare and endangered species, including birds, reptiles, and plants, and serves as an ecologically significant area within the region.
"Currently, Tamil Nadu harbours maximum number of Ramsar Sites (18 sites) followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 sites)," the ministry noted in the media statement.