COP16 event calls for integration of indigenous livestock in Global Biodiversity Framework

Experts at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) of the Convention on Biological Diversity have urged the inclusion of local and locally adapted livestock in National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs).

Advocates highlighted the critical role of indigenous livestock species in maintaining biodiversity, supporting ecosystems, and combating climate challenges while calling for sustainable livestock management as an important part of biodiversity conservation.

Speakers, including representatives from the Center for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), highlighted that local livestock breeds are often ignored in biodiversity efforts. These breeds are key to healthy ecosystems and resilient food systems worldwide.