Counting the glow: India’s first firefly checklist reveals 92 species

Researchers have compiled the first comprehensive checklist of fireflies recorded in India, documenting 92 species, more than 60 per cent of which are endemic to the country.

The study, published in the journal Zootaxa , brings together more than two centuries of scientific records and provides the most complete overview yet of firefly diversity in India.

Scientists say the checklist offers a crucial baseline for understanding how these glowing insects are distributed across the country and for guiding future conservation efforts.

First nationwide compilation

The checklist is based on an extensive review of scientific literature published between 1881 and October 2025.

Parvez, a PhD scholar at the University of Calcutta and lead author of the study, said the work was needed because India lacked a consolidated record of its firefly species despite centuries of scattered documentation.

Despite more than 260 years of scattered scientific records, no comprehensive checklist of Indian fireflies had ever been compiled, he said. “Our study brings together records from 1758 to 2025, documenting 92 species across 27 genera, nearly 60 per cent of which are endemic to the country.”

Many of the species were originally described in the 19th century and have not been revisited using modern taxonomic methods, he added.

According to the researchers, more than 50 species have not been recorded again in India since their original descriptions, leaving significant gaps in knowledge about the country’s firefly diversity.