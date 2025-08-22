Crop residue burning has impacts beyond pollution — study finds disruption in microbial biodiversity, increased pests and fertiliser use

While the air pollution impacts of crop residue burning are well known, a new study has found that the practice also has severe consequences for agroecological biodiversity, driving pest outbreaks in agricultural fields.

The study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment , reported that burning crop residue depletes soil nutrients, undermining long-term productivity. The air pollution released during the process also disrupts the ecological functions of arthropods and birds, it noted.

The findings are based on a qualitative systematic review of 250 peer-reviewed studies, focusing on the direct effects of residue burning, its air pollution impacts and consequences for arthropods and birds. The journals reviewed included studies from Asia, North and South America and Africa, covering countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico and Pakistan.