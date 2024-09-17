While we must address human-elephant interactions as they arise, it is equally important to assess how confrontational approaches may exacerbate or even cause such conflicts. iStock

Wildlife & Biodiversity

Current tactics are failing in human-elephant conflicts — it is time to question efficacy of confrontational methods

From seeking assistance from hula parties to using firecrackers and vehicles to drive away animals, the long-term negative impacts of the most widely used confrontational methods for mitigating human-elephant interactions in India are being overlooked