Day of the Jackals

Four jackals recently escaped from the Delhi Zoo; two have been brought back
Four jackals recently escaped from the enclosure in Delhi Zoo.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
In another embarrassment for the National Zoological Park in the national capital, four jackals escaped from their enclosure.

The incident on November 23 between 10 and 11 am in the morning, according to a statement by the Zoo. The animals escaped through an opening in the rear of the enclosure and entered an off-display, forested patch within the zoo premises, The Times of India reported.

Two have been rescued. The search is still ongoing for the remaining two.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

In the days following the incident, two of the jackals were rescued and brought back. Search operations are on to find the remaining two missing animals. 

Jackals have played a prominent role in South Asian culture since ancient times. Today, they are threatened by poaching.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The Indian jackal (Canis aureus indicus) is found across South Asia. It features prominently in ancient literature of the region like the Panchatantra stories.

The Indian jackal is listed under Schedule III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which means it is not endangered but hunting is prohibited.

However, jackals in India are threatened by poaching and trade, driven by religious beliefs in sorcery and superstition.

