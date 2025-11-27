Day of the Jackals

In another embarrassment for the National Zoological Park in the national capital, four jackals escaped from their enclosure.
The incident on November 23 between 10 and 11 am in the morning, according to a statement by the Zoo. The animals escaped through an opening in the rear of the enclosure and entered an off-display, forested patch within the zoo premises, The Times of India reported.
In the days following the incident, two of the jackals were rescued and brought back. Search operations are on to find the remaining two missing animals.
The Indian jackal (Canis aureus indicus) is found across South Asia. It features prominently in ancient literature of the region like the Panchatantra stories.
The Indian jackal is listed under Schedule III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which means it is not endangered but hunting is prohibited.
However, jackals in India are threatened by poaching and trade, driven by religious beliefs in sorcery and superstition.