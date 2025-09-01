Wildlife & Biodiversity

Delhi Zoo shut for visitors due to bird flu outbreak

Twelve birds have died due to avian influenza at the zoo so far
The Delhi Zoo has been temporarily shut for visitors.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
An outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has forced authorities to shut down the National Zoological Park or Delhi Zoo.

Two black-necked ibises died on August 28 in the zoo. Their samples were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, according to a statement by the zoo. The samples tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

A zoo official announces the shutdown due to an outbreak of bird flu.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

On August 29, painted storks also tested positive for bird flu, causing the authorities to close the zoo temporarily to the public. By August 31, six storks and two ibises had died in the zoo’s aviary. Four migratory birds also died.

Surveillance and bio-security measures have been intensified in the zoo after 12 birds died due to avian flu.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Three painted storks and one black-necked ibis have been segregated for treatment and are under observation, the Hindu reported. It added that surveillance and bio-security measures have been intensified at the zoo.

