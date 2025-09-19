Delhi’s love affair with pigeons just does not die

However, with pigeons, one must draw a line. Pigeon poop has been linked to respiratory illnesses including psittacosis, ornithosis, cryptococcosis and pneumonitis. It also contains pathogens including salmonella and E. coli.

Pigeon poop is also acidic in nature and corrodes buildings. A single pigeon produces around 12 kilograms of droppings.

Considering all this, one must refrain from feeding these birds in one’s own as well as public health interests. But for the average Delhiite, that does not seem to make sense, it seems.