Delhi’s love affair with pigeons just does not die

Delhi loves its pigeons. Passionately. Take for instance the Kalkaji floyover in south Delhi. As vehicles climb and descend the over bridge, beneath it, a different scene unfolds.
Here, people feed pigeons in the wide-open space. They feed them various types of grain, besides offering water in big clay bowls.
There is even a makeshift stall selling grain to feeders. Feeding birds and animals food and water, especially on hot days, has been a common practice in India. Indeed, this reflects the positive aspect of the Indian cultural ethos where there is space and even reverence for non-human animals too.
However, with pigeons, one must draw a line. Pigeon poop has been linked to respiratory illnesses including psittacosis, ornithosis, cryptococcosis and pneumonitis. It also contains pathogens including salmonella and E. coli.
Pigeon poop is also acidic in nature and corrodes buildings. A single pigeon produces around 12 kilograms of droppings.
Considering all this, one must refrain from feeding these birds in one’s own as well as public health interests. But for the average Delhiite, that does not seem to make sense, it seems.