Desert rain frog, over half of molluscs pushed towards extinction: IUCN Red List

Over half of molluscs such as chitons, clams, mussels, snails, sea slugs, tusk shells, octopus, and squid are threatened by deep-sea mining, the International Union For Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has announced.

Issuing the updated IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, it said the list that serves as a baseline for species threat status now includes 175,909 species, of which 49,505 are threatened with extinction.

Highly diverse invertebrates, molluscs are a quarter of all living marine species and also have importance as food sources and culture significance.

In a statement, the IUCN said, “Sixty-two per cent of endemic hydrothermal vent molluscs (125 out of 201 species) known worldwide are at risk of extinction due to deep-sea mining for valuable minerals. Found only at depths up to 5,000 metres below sea level, around vents spewing out water that can be over 450 degrees Celsius, many of these molluscs — including snails, limpets, mussels, clams and chitons — have been discovered in the past 10 years and already face extinction due to human disturbance of their habitat.”

It added that exploration of the seabed and extraction of minerals, which are in increasing demand for use in new technologies, create sediment plumes that smother the animals, impacting their ability to breathe and absorb nutrients from the surrounding water.

“For example, Lirapex felix — a snail named for the researchers’ luck in finding it — has today entered the Red List as Critically Endangered due to ongoing mining exploration in the Indian Ocean. Many vent species face similar threats as vents beyond national jurisdiction are explored for mining, with contracts controlled by many different countries,” it noted.

The global assessment of endemic hydrothermal vent molluscs further reveals the value of protected and conserved areas where mining is not approved.

Over 30 vent species worldwide are Least Concern thanks to living in Marine Protected Areas, such as Provanna exquisita, an ornate snail that lives only in the Mariana Arc of Fire National Wildlife Refuge in the Pacific Ocean, the IUCN underlined.

“This global assessment reveals that molluscs endemic to deep-sea hydrothermal vents are one of the most highly threatened of all animal groups, at a critical moment for their future. Our new understanding of the impacts of deep-sea mining sheds light on a new frontier in science and conservation, providing important information as the International Seabed Authority meets in Jamaica this month,” said Julia Sigwart, member of the IUCN SSC Mollusc Specialist Group and Head of the Marine Zoology Department at Senckenberg Nature Research, the Red List Partner that coordinated these assessments in the statement.

Sigwart added that IUCN’s position is clear: in 2021, the Union voted for a moratorium on deep-sea mining unless all risks are understood and the marine environment is effectively protected.