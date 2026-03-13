Did you know about the bull sharks of the Karun river in Iran’s Ahvaz?

Iran, which is currently all over the news cycle, is mostly a mountainous and desert country, bounded by the shallow Persian Gulf to its south. You would not expect a shark attack, of all things, to occur in Iran. But it is time to think again.

In the far southwest of the country, just above the head of the Persian Gulf, is the city of Ahvaz on the Karun river. The river flows into the Shatt al-Arab waterway formed by the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Al Qurnah, Iraq. The Karun has the highest amount of water and is the only navigable river in Iran. The Karun at Ahvaz is where bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) have attacked and killed people in the past.

These victims included Allied soldiers in World War II. Surprised? Read on.

Of sharks and soldiers

“At the outbreak of the “three day war” against the Persians in 1941, 25 Indian Field Ambulance established itself in the school buildings on the banks of the river. In September 1941, 21 Combined General Hospital took over from the Field Ambulance and the surgical cases hitherto treated by them came under my care.

Among them I was surprised to find a Gurkha soldier who had had a forequarter amputation performed following a shark bite. It seemed extraordinary that such an accident could occur in a fresh-water river, some eighty miles from the sea and about thirty miles from the Shatt-el-Arab, that great river formed by the junction of the Tigris and the Euphrates, which runs into the head of the Persian Gulf.

This was my first introduction to the sharks of Ahwaz.”

Thus begins a short piece, The sharks of Ahwaz, written by Lieutenant-Colonel R S Hunt of the Royal Army Medical Corps in 1951.