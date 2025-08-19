Dragonflies in distress

There are over 6,000 species of Odonates (dragonflies and damselflies) worldwide. India has about 525 species, most of them in the Western Ghats and Eastern Himalayas.
Dragonflies and damselflies are the apex insects of the wetlands. Hence, they are considered a good indicator species of wetland health.
But today, dragonflies and damselflies face a twin threat. On the one hand, wetlands worldwide are being destroyed. This is causing their numbers to plummet.
On the other hand, the climate crisis, the use of pesticides and other anthropogenic activities are causing an ‘insect apocalypse’, which is also affecting dragonflies and damselflies.
According to experts, a multi-pronged, long-term approach is required to conserve these important insect species.