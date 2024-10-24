DTE at COP16: Access and benefit sharing a hot topic

The second day of the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was more laidback despite seven press meetings, 36 side events, two special meetings, one working group meeting open to journalists and 19 closed events. The negotiations are in the initial stages of discussions and outcomes are still far ahead.

Among the many issues that are being discussed by the negotiators, the discussions on the multilateral system of benefit sharing for the use of digital sequence information (DSI) of genetic resources is quite polarised.

Access and benefit sharing (ABS) and DSI are both part of target 13 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and you can read more about the issues in the factsheet published recently by the Centre for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based think tank.

Discussions on ABS and DSI were part of many of the 36 side events on day two of the meeting and I attended two during the day.