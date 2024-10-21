DTE at COP16: Indigenous peoples and local communities to take centrestage in works towards protecting nature

In terms of finding funds to biodiversity work, the situations seem to be tense. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the world is still 23 per cent short of this target for the end of 2025 which mandates that developed world would provide $20 billion to the developing countries.

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, created by the Global Environment Facility, and the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, created by China, were launched over the last year but few countries and no private sector or philanthropic organisations have committed the needed funding. This jeopardises the goal of securing $200 billion annually from all sources by 2030.

﻿Negotiators will discuss whether a new global funding mechanism is needed to complement the existing mechanisms. They will also look into options, including the private sector, biodiversity credits, blended financing and multilateral development banks in bridging the funding gap.

The negotiators would also discuss a few cross-cutting issues. These include the link between climate change and biodiversity loss. Delegates at COP16 will assess the latest scientific and technical data on the relationship between biodiversity and climate change, particularly the findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 6th Assessment Report.

The relationship between biodiversity and health will also be discussed and the delegates will review a global action plan that integrates these connections into national policies while supporting implementation of the Framework and the objectives of the Convention. Biodiversity loss is linked to the rise of zoonotic diseases, food insecurity, and ecosystem degradation. Conversely, healthy ecosystems provide essential services that support human health, from clean air and water to medicinal plants.

Invasive alien species (IAS) are one of the leading drivers of biodiversity loss, and COP16 will review updated scientific information from Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services on managing and controlling their spread. Voluntary guidance developed by the CBD’s Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical, and Technological Advice (SBSTTA) will offer Parties the tools they need to combat IAS in the context of climate change.

With many such issues to be discussed for the next two weeks, things are likely to be quite eventful in Cali, a city that Colombian President Gustavo Petro calls ‘the heart of the world’.