DTE at COP16: Year’s big biodiversity meet set to begin in Cali, Colombia

The Parties would also assess the progress made in all the targets. Unfortunately, not much has been achieved in the nearly two years that have passed since the adoption of the Framework. For example, only 100 parties have submitted national targets and 30 updated National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans. Without these, it is not very clear what Parties plan to do to meet the targets.

In case of Target 3, popularly known as the 30x30 target, the world is still far from meeting it. The area-based conservation target prescribes that at least 30 per cent of land, inland and coastal waters, and marine resources are conserved by 2030. With just 17.5 per cent of land and 8.4 per cent of oceans protected, the world is nowhere near meeting it. The numbers also belie the usefulness of these protected areas and studies suggest that they are not very effective in meeting the goal of conservation.

In case of Target 19, yet another ambitious target under which the developed countries are supposed to provide at least $20 billion each year by 2025. this has not happened on the ground. The ‘20 billion Tracker’ launched by a group of non-profits shows that by September 2024, publicly announced international biodiversity finance commitments amounted to about $8.2 billion, which represent 41 per cent of the 20 billion target These announcements were made between 2021 and 2025. At COP16, more announcements are likely to be in the works. But it remains to be clear if this target is going to be met or not.