DTE Ground Report: Uttarakhand’s state bird and other species are at grave risk as alpine meadows & jungles recede due to climate change & tourism

Uttarakhand’s state bird, the Himalayan Monal, and other high-altitude species are in peril. A changing climate and over tourism are reducing the state’s alpine meadows (known locally as bugyals) and forests where these animals live. A recent visit to the Tungnath temple, India’s highest Shiva temple in Rudraprayag district, revealed a dismal state of affairs.

Instead of spotting a Himalayan Monal or a Tahr, plastic litter, a foul stench emanating from the temporary toilets built for tourists, plastic wrappers littered all over, and grey water leaching down the slopes of the meadow was all that was seen by Down To Earth (DTE).

Locals and the temple priests spoke a fear of losing the natural biodiversity, birds, and animals to an upsurge in tourist footfall. “We are happy that the shrine is getting visitors, but they are also degrading the landscape. For example, the sign boards placed along the trek read, “Walk on the paved paths and not in the meadow else a fine will be imposed”. But most tourists ignore the instructions. When people do that, the soft grass is damaged, leading to increased chances of soil erosion,” temple priest Bharat Maithani told DTE. He, along with village residents, had reported the case to the sub divisional magistrate in 2021.

In 2021, research fellow Manoj Singh submitted a report to then Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Forest Research Wing, Sanjiv Chaturvedi. Singh recorded the threats of over tourism on the Chopta-Tungnath trek to the shrine of Tunganath Mahadev. According to the tourist footfall data collected by the wildlife sanctuary for the year 2019, 488,033 tourists visited Tungnath and Chopta that season (an average of 134 person per day in a year).

Further analysis revealed that the peak tourism season (April to June) coincides with the mating season of many birds. It is also the time of the year when plants begin to flower/fruit for reproduction. “During the survey, I saw many tourists plucking flowers or walking over the meadows, trampling the flowers and grass. Such human activities disturb the natural regeneration cycle of the flora and fauna found in this region, which in turn may lead to biodiversity loss and degradation of the alpine ecosystem,” Singh told DTE.

Chopta Valley in Rudraprayag district is rich in Himalayan Monal (Lophophorus impejanus), Tahr (Hemitragus jemlahicus), Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes), Indian Pika (Ochotona royeli), and many Himalayan birds. This is why this area has been given the status of a wildlife sanctuary.

But for the past few years, increasing tourism and influx of tourists has put the existence of these species in danger.