Experts at COP16 highlight critical role of digital sequence information and traditional knowledge in African livestock conservation

Livestock experts and policymakers made a strong push for a clear plan on the future of biodiversity at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

A panel, composed of experts from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), CGIAR’s Environment and Biodiversity Platform, the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), and Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, provided insights on integrating livestock conservation into biodiversity strategies and action plans.

The discussions centered on creating policies that protect Africa’s biodiversity while also considering the needs and knowledge of local communities. This approach aims to ensure that conservation efforts enhance climate resilience and support sustainable livelihoods.

They discussed the role of Digital Sequence Information (DSI) and traditional knowledge in enhancing livestock resilience and adaptation to climate change, while simultaneously benefiting local communities.

The panelists discussed the importance of harmonising policies across regions and aligning livestock and biodiversity policies among African countries. This is important due to the movement of livestock across borders for trade and cultural reasons.

The AU-IBAR is advocating for a synchronised policy that supports animal health, biodiversity, and local economies. By reducing conflicting regulations, this strategy seeks to make conservation efforts more effective and ensure livestock and biodiversity coexist sustainably.

Experts highlighted the need to improve data and resources at the community level. Many areas lack information about how livestock affects biodiversity, which makes it hard to create effective policies. For this, it is important to empower local communities with the data and tools needed for sustainable livestock management. AU-IBAR is working to enhance training and build capacity in rural areas where livestock is a key livelihood.

The panel discussion stressed the importance of maintaining livestock genetic diversity for climate resilience. With climate change causing more extreme weather, having a variety of resilient livestock breeds is crucial. Panelists suggested region-wide policies to protect and promote these breeds, preserve genetic data, and encourage research into adaptable livestock. This approach will help communities cope with climate challenges.

Experts noted that successful benefit sharing, as highlighted in KMGBF Target 13, requires strong national laws. Kenya’s recent National Action Plan on Animal Genetic Resources was mentioned as a good example.

This plan helps integrate livestock conservation into Kenya’s broader biodiversity strategy, serving as a model for other countries. With these laws, countries can turn biodiversity goals into actions and secure funding for their efforts.

A common theme at the panel discussion was the need for financial support and technology to achieve biodiversity and livestock conservation goals. Experts stressed that targeted funding through the Kunming-Montreal framework could help developing countries address existing gaps.

Suggested investments include disease monitoring, environmental health checks, and technologies that support resilient livestock practices. This support would help safeguard biodiversity and better prepare countries for climate-related challenges.