Extinction Alert: The Finn’s Weaver is silently disappearing from the marshy lowlands of the Terai

Where have they gone?

A study by Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute shows the absence of Finn’s Weavers from the Haripura Dam indicates an increased level of threat.

The Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board has also signed an agreement with the Nature Science Initiative, a state-level organisation, on this bird. The Chairman of the Board is S P Subudhi, Member Secretary, State Wetland Authority and Director of the State Directorate of Environment Protection and Climate Change. “It is a given that the habitat of the Finn’s Weaver is under threat,” he said. “This is affecting their reproduction. There is also a need to work closely with the irrigation department to manage water from Haripura Dam. After the study report is out, we will take a decision related to its conservation.”

Vivek Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Uttarakhand Forest Department, also shared information received from the divisional forest officer of the Terai Central Forest Division on this matter. Several attempts were made to find the bird. But they were not successful. The bird can be identified by its dark yellow colour only during the breeding season which coincides with the monsoon. Therefore, the presence or absence of this species cannot be confirmed only on the basis of rainy weather.

The Terai Central Forest Division has been continuously monitoring the birds’ activities in the wetlands of the Haripura Dam with the help of local people, institutions and bird watchers. But to this day, no evidence of successful reproduction has been found here, nor is there any evidence of this bird migrating from the breeding grounds. “This can be interpreted to mean that they are nesting in this area. But we are not able to locate those places,” said Pandey.

Danger from crows

The bird, which the Uttarakhand Forest Department had been unable to locate, caught the attention of eminent ornithologists because of its distinctive yellow plumage, prompting them to trace its presence across the country.

They were first identified in 1866 by A O Hume, who is called the father of Indian ornithology. The weaver bird was named Finn’s Weaver after Frank Finn, the British officer who identified the bright yellow colour during the breeding season. Salim Ali, known as the ‘Birdman of India’, conducted a survey of this bird and found its presence across the country, including Udham Singh Nagar.

In the 1990s, Rajat Bhargava once again surveyed the locations pointed out by Ali and also discovered some new haunts. In his reports, apart from habitat, attacks by common crows emerged as a major threat to this bird. Due to their small population, these birds were unable to protect their eggs and chicks from crows.

“I saw an entire colony being attacked by some wild crows, which ate at least 8-10 eggs and four chicks. None of the birds returned to the colony in the next two days,” recalled Bhargava.