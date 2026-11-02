Feeding the conflict: Why macaques enter urban spaces

In September this year, a 91-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Koppal district died after a monkey attacked her at her residence. About a week later, more than 10 people, including children, were attacked near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. Such news of human conflicts with monkeys, mostly rhesus macaques commonly found across the country, are no longer isolated disturbances. The conflict appears to be a neighbourhood nuisance, but is a broader ecological and governance crisis—degraded forests, uncollected urban garbage and uncoordinated agencies are driving monkeys into human settlements.

By now, all the causes and responses are well known. Macaques move to urban areas for predictable, calorie-rich, easily accessible food, which is becoming increasingly difficult to find in degraded forests. India has seen a net increase in forest and tree cover between 2001 and 2021, as per the "India State of Forest Report" assessments. But growth of invasive species, increasing temperatures and erratic rainfall can change the natural vegetation cycles in forests, affecting natural food availability.

Meanwhile in urban areas, open and overflowing garbage, roadside waste and food offerings at religious sites create artificial and highly predictable food sources. This results in a self-repeating cycle pushing macaques closer to people and increasing conflicts.