Female cub born to South African cheetah Gamini dies of fractured spine at KNP

Another tragic loss has struck the cheetah introduction programme in India. One of the six cubs born to South African cheetah Gamini succumbed to spinal injuries at Kuno National Park (KNP), according to an official statement issued August 5, 2024.
According to a Kuno National Park official, the African cheetah cub was born from a litter that was reportedly born on . The remaining 25 cheetahs — 13 adults and 12 cubs — are healthy, officials have confirmed. Among the adults, seven females and six males remain.
Around 6.30 p.m. on July 29, 2024, the cub was unable to lift its hind part of the body, said the statement by the director of Project Lion.
Following close observation, the female cub was immediately transported to the hospital for veterinary care. A medical examination revealed that the cub’s vertebral column was fractured.
“The cub was given immediate treatment and was kept under strict vigil. However, on the morning of August 5, the cub’s health suddenly deteriorated,” the official said. The cub did not respond to the emergency treatment and succumbed to the injuries.
“It is likely that the cub was injured during a fall. The cubs are known for playing and climbing trees and she may have suffered a bad fall. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy,” the official told Down To Earth.
The official also stated that due to the septicaemia infection seen among adult cheetahs last year, necessary anti-parasitic and tick prevention medications were administered.
“These treatments are not recommended for young cheetahs and hence the medication has only been administered to adult wild cats,” he said, adding that all cheetahs are being monitored regularly.
So far, 10 cubs have been lost at the KNP.
Gamini was one of the 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa in February 2023. She was the first South African wild cat to deliver a litter, following Jwala and Aasha from Namibia.
Environment minister Bhupender Yadav in July 2024 posted a video of Gamini playing with her cubs in the rain , formerly known as Twitter.
DTE previously reported that nearly two years after transporting cheetahs from Africa to India, all the wild cats except one were still awaiting release into the wild. The cheetahs were captured and brought into captivity for treatment and monitoring after repeatedly dying from septicaemia during the 2023 monsoon season.