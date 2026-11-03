Five crocodile deaths in 27 days raise alarm over illegal fishing in Bhitarkanika

The latest incident follows the death of a 1.88-metre-long female saltwater crocodile on October 25. Its carcass was found in the Luna river near Gopinathpur village. A day earlier, another female crocodile, measuring 2.13 metres, was found washed ashore on the Brahmani river near Bengamari village, within the Dangamal forest range. On October 22, forest officials recovered the carcass of a 1.12-metre-long female crocodile from the Hansua river near Badakota village. On October 6, a 4.26-metre-long male saltwater crocodile, estimated to be about 20 years old, was found dead in the Brahmani river near Nagada village.