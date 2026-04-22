Wildlife & Biodiversity

For indigenous peoples, every day is Earth Day

First peoples, with their traditional ecological knowledge, are acknowledged stewards of the planet
For indigenous peoples, every day is Earth Day
Earth Day raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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April 22 was Earth Day 2026. It honours the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.

For indigenous peoples, every day is Earth Day
But for indigenous peoples in India and across the world, every day is Earth Day.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But for indigenous peoples in India and across the world, every day is Earth Day.

For indigenous peoples, every day is Earth Day
Indigenous communities worldwide are often the original guardians of the lands and possess traditional ecological knowledge essential to tackling the current climate crisis.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

That is but natural. Indigenous communities worldwide are often the original guardians of the lands and possess traditional ecological knowledge essential to tackling the current climate crisis.

Indigenous peoples thus celebrate their relationship with the planet every day rather than just one.

Indigenous Peoples
Planet Earth
Earth Day 2026

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