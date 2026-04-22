For indigenous peoples, every day is Earth Day

April 22 was Earth Day 2026. It honours the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.
But for indigenous peoples in India and across the world, every day is Earth Day.
That is but natural. Indigenous communities worldwide are often the original guardians of the lands and possess traditional ecological knowledge essential to tackling the current climate crisis.
Indigenous peoples thus celebrate their relationship with the planet every day rather than just one.