From alpine slopes to waste sites: Garbage is an emerging threat to the Himalayan Tahr in the Himalayas

The Himalayan region is often imagined as a land of vast alpine meadows and rugged mountain slopes, home to rich and unique wildlife. This timeless image, however, is slowly fading. Today, many of these meadows are littered with plastic, leftover food, and human waste. Even the most remote corners of the Himalayas are no longer untouched, revealing how deep human neglect has reached. Landscapes that should remain pristine and sacred are quietly being transformed into garbage-strewn terrains, threatening the very ecosystems that define the Himalayas.

During a recent survey in the Rudranath-Tungnath area of the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary under an ANRF-SERB funded project on Himalayan tahr, camera traps revealed a troubling reality — the Himalayan tahr is now forced to feed in garbage-filled meadows. The waste left behind by trekkers and temporary camps has invaded their natural habitat, showing how we humans are stealing their home.

Alpine meadows and subalpine forests, already susceptible to climate change and habitat fragmentation, are now facing an additional burden of unmanaged waste from rapidly growing tourism. These disturbances are leading to gradual habitat degradation and posing serious threats to wild and endemic species of the Himalayas.

With the rapid increase in pilgrimage tourism and trekking activities, waste generation has risen sharply, while proper systems for collection and safe disposal remain weak or absent. Popular routes such as Rudranath and Tungnath in Uttarakhand receive thousands of visitors each season, yet most trekking points lack adequate waste bins, segregation facilities, designated collection centres, and toilets, resulting in widespread dumping of common waste materials directly in alpine meadows.

The easy access to food waste at dumping sites changes the natural behaviour of wild animals, drawing them away from their natural foraging areas and into unsafe, human-made waste zones. Temporary food stalls and trek endpoints often generate enough leftover food to create regular feeding spots for wildlife. This unmanaged waste degrades soil quality, pollutes water sources, and speeds up habitat damage in high-altitude regions. As a result of human activities, natural habitats are being destroyed, forcing wild animals to survive and feed in garbage-filled landscapes rather than in their natural environments.