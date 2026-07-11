From fortress conservation to coexistence, and beyond

Smaller sanctuaries tell a similar story. A lesser-known Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary, located between Dewas and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, spread across roughly 13,000 hectares, had only two recorded tigers a few years ago. Today it holds around 12, including cubs.

A place once thought too small to matter has become a working tiger habitat within a decade.

The tiger estimation data from Indore adds to this picture. In 2018, the All India Tiger Estimation recorded no tiger signs in the division, though leopard signs were found across 49 forest beats. By 2022, tiger signs had appeared in 16 beats. By 2026, tiger signs had spread to 21 beats, and leopard signs to 74. . A landscape that supported only leopards eight years ago now supports both species, in terrain closely shared with people.

This pattern is not confined to Indore. Tiger movement across Umaria, North Shahdol, Bandhavgarh, and Sanjay Dubri follows a similar pattern. Tigers there do not live only inside reserve boundaries; they move constantly between core forest, buffer land and revenue villages, in what ecologists call a metapopulation. The same belt has its own coexistence stories with other species. Elephants, unfamiliar to central India until recently, now move seasonally from Chhattisgarh to forest pockets of Anuppur, Shahdol and Bandhavgarh. Most of them have become residents of Bandhavgarh. Sloth bears remain a constant, often dangerous presence around Shahdol’s forest edges. Each species brings its own kind of conflict, and its own kind of adjustment for the people living nearby. Taken together, this is real evidence that coexistence can work. Wildlife has returned to spaces shared with people, not away from them.

Building a system on the ground

But recovery on this scale cannot continue on its own. It needs a system that can handle the conflicts that inevitably come with it. The Integrated Human-Wildlife Coexistence Model (IHWCM), conceptualised in the Indore Forest Division, is one such attempt to turn this reality into a working system. It did not begin as a policy document but grew out of field experiences.

Between 2020 and 2025, the division carried out hundreds of rescue operations involving leopards, nilgai, monkeys, snakes and other species. Each rescue follows a set management protocol covering crowd control, veterinary support and a scientifically guided release. The aim is to calm the situation before panic and rumour take over. This matters especially in Malwa, where communities do not share the long familiarity with large carnivores that people around Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Kanha have built over generations. For instance, a single leopard sighting in Indore can quickly turn into a crowd situation.

Three pillars hold this model together: awareness, compensation, and enforcement. Delayed compensation for livestock loss or human injury tends to turn frustration into retaliation. Madhya Pradesh has tried to address this by bringing wildlife compensation under the Madhya Pradesh Public Services Guarantee Act, 2010. This makes payment time-bound and legally enforceable. Enforcement is the other half. Coexistence does not mean weak protection. Electrocution, poisoning and illegal hunting remain real threats, and convictions in such cases send an important signal as a deterrent.

A rescue system under growing pressure

What is less visible outside the department is the scale of rescue work now expected of field staff. Forest guards and range officers posted outside protected areas are called almost daily for leopards in wells, snakes in homes, birds trapped in nets, nilgai stuck in drains, monkeys causing panic in villages. Very few staff have received formal training in wildlife handling. Fewer still have proper equipment, veterinary backup, or modernised transport vehicles suited for a live rescue at short notice.

A leopard rescue and a snake rescue do require entirely different skills, yet the same overstretched team is often expected to handle both, along with the mandatory paperwork and public pressure that follows. This gap between what is expected of frontline staff and what they are equipped to do is one of the least discussed problems in Indian wildlife management today.

Nilgai, BOMA and a joint effort in western Madhya Pradesh

Nilgai crop damage remains one of the most persistent problems across the Malwa region. The usual response has been culling under permission during stressed situations. The Indore and Shajapur divisions have instead turned to the BOMA technique, a non-lethal method in which herds are slowly guided into a funnel-shaped enclosure and moved to forest land. In a recent joint operation by forest teams in Shajapur and NATRIX in Dhar districts, the teams worked together to relocate a large number of nilgai in a single sweep. Farmers nearby reported real relief within days, and the approach is now being extended to other districts — Indore and Ujjain — facing the same problem.

Where technology, and now AI, fit in

Thermal drones could monitor wildlife movement at night. Camera traps track carnivore movement across forest beats. A system called the M-STrIPES App is used to record animal sign data in the All-India Tiger Estimation and is now being extensively used outside protected areas for scientific patrolling.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to find a place here too, though still in early stages. It may be of great help. Some tools could be used to flag likely conflict zones in advance using past incident data and to predict carnivore movement based on known prey patterns. Call Data Record (CDR) analysis, a method commonly used by police investigations, is increasingly being used to trace wildlife crime networks in several cases. None of this is finished or fully proven. But the direction is clear: the work is slowly moving from reacting to incidents toward anticipating them.