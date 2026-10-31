From hunters to conservationists: How camera traps are helping a Manipur village protect its wildlife

What the camera traps reveals

“The first reaction when people watch the camera-trap videos is amazement that such majestic animals also inhabit our forests,” Patrick said. “Some have even accused me of manipulating the footage with AI because they never expected to see endangered animals such as dholes in these parts of the forest.”

By then, we had reached the first camera-trap location. More than a month had passed since the cameras were last checked, and we were eager to see what they had recorded. Pamreithing, however, tempered our expectations. It had rained heavily in recent weeks, he pointed out. “Animals move around less when it rains so much,” he said.

The first camera yielded nothing. Its recordings showed only rain-triggered images and forest foliage swaying in the wind. The next five cameras were equally unproductive. Disheartened, we made our way to the final location: a clearing where two mountain slopes converged, dotted with scattered groves of dwarf bamboo.

There, Pamreithing pointed to a flattened patch of undergrowth among ferns and wild grasses. “This looks like a bird's roost, or perhaps an animal has rested here. I'm sure we'll find something on this camera,” he said, turning towards the device facing the clearing.

Patrick switched on the camera. Its display flickered to life, showing hundreds of coloured lines and black spots. Rainwater had seeped inside and damaged the screen. He retrieved the memory card and loaded the recordings onto his laptop.