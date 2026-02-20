Gentoo penguins first birds to be infected with bird flu on Australia’s Heard Island

Gentoo penguins have become the first bird species confirmed to be infected with H5 avian influenza on an Australian territory, after testing positive on the sub-Antarctic Heard Island, the Australian government has confirmed.

The virus has also been detected in southern elephant seals and Antarctic fur seals on the remote island. The update follows confirmation in November 2025 that southern elephant seals had contracted the disease, but the detection in gentoo penguins marks the first known infection of birds in Australia’s external territories.

The deadly and highly contagious strain of bird flu H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) has infected and killed millions of seabirds, wild birds and poultry across the world.