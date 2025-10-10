Global warming, deforestation driving ice-dependent species towards extinction, IUCN warns

Habitat loss driven by global warming is pushing Arctic seals closer to extinction, while bird populations are plummeting due to deforestation, reveals the latest update of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Released at the ongoing IUCN Congress, held once every four years, the updated list shows three Arctic seal species facing heightened threats. The hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) has been moved from Vulnerable to Endangered, while the bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) have been downgraded from Least Concern to Near Threatened, the IUCN said.

In a statement, the organisation identified the loss of sea ice due to global warming as the primary threat to Arctic seals — their only habitat for breeding, raising pups, moulting, resting and accessing feeding areas. The melting ice is disrupting their feeding patterns, bringing humans closer to their territories and increasing their vulnerability.

The Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average, drastically reducing both the extent and duration of sea ice cover. The IUCN warned that thinning ice sheets and shorter ice seasons are also severely affecting other ice-dependent species such as walruses (Odobenus rosmarus) and marine mammals across the Arctic. Similar impacts are being observed in the Antarctic and among sub-polar species like the Caspian seal (Pusa caspica).

Arctic species such as polar bears and other indigenous fauna play a crucial role in maintaining ecosystem balance. They consume fish and invertebrates, recycle nutrients and influence food webs, making them keystone species in the marine environment.