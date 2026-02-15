Wildlife & Biodiversity

Gobar Times: The fascinating world of orchids

Visually appealing, orchids also play an important ecological role by supporting biodiversity and specialised pollinators
Paphiopedilum insigne, the state flower of Meghalaya, an exotic and rare orchid species admired for its unique pouch-shaped bloom and vibrant patterns.
Orchids are one of the largest and most beautiful plant families in the world and are often affectionately referred to as the ‘royal family’ of plants. According to the Orchid Specialist Group, there are around 28,000 naturally occurring orchid species globally. Orchids are admired for their unique shapes, long-lasting flowers, and exotic colours, and are found across almost all parts of the world, from tropical rainforests to temperate regions and even high-altitude landscapes such as the Himalayas.

