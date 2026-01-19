Wildlife & Biodiversity

Gobar Times: The peacock’s changing world

From shy forest dwellers to confident neighbours, Indian peafowl are learning to live alongside people
Gobar Times: The peacock’s changing world
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

In recent years, the Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus) has begun turning up in some surprising places. If you live in South India, you may have seen one stroll calmly through a field, stand proudly inside a temple, or even wander past houses as if it owns the place. Once upon a time, these birds were shy and quick to disappear the moment humans appeared. Today, they seem far less worried. Some peacocks even spread their shimmering feathers in busy spots, as though an audience was always welcome.

For more such content, head to Down To Earth’s sister site Young Environmentalist

SOUTH INDIA
peafowl
Gobar Times
Peacock

Related Stories

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in