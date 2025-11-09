Gobar Times: Wild words safari

Use the clues to locate 15 wild mammal names in the puzzle. They can appear forwards, backwards, diagonal, horizontal, or vertical.

I am a nocturnal primate, with large eyes and slender body, I signpost trees by spraying urine on my palms and leave scented handprints on the branches.

I am among the most trafficked animals in the world. I love termites and ants and curl myself up into a ball when threatened.

I am a shy, fanged deer, prized for a fragrant treasure I carry, yet I wear no antlers to crown my head.

I am a notorious primate infamous for snatching things in public places and raiding crops. I also share a common factor with hominins.

I am a small nocturnal wanderer, armed with spines not for attack but defence, and I curl into a living pincushion when danger nears.

I am called a mouse hare and have a guniea pig-like appearance. I produce a soft green pellet which I munch again.

I am a sea cow but I am a mammal. I am an elephant’s distant cousin and I graze upon seagrass.

I am an antelope carrying a spiral headgear and are native to the Indian subcontinent.

I am a spiny rodent with long black-and-white quills; I step backwards into threats to drive them home.

I am a teddy bear look-alike who loves eucalyptus leaves.

I am jumpy with my joey in my pouch.

I am a reddish, raccoon-faced climber who eats bamboo leaves and has a ‘false thumb’ for a better grip.

I am black and furry with a V-shaped chest mark, often giving my cubs a piggyback ride.

I am a tailless ape who brachiates through evergreen canopies, swinging branch to branch in northeast India.