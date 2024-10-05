Guardians of the Flock: Wolves may be villains in Bahraich, but are sacred beings for Koppal’s Kuruba shepherds

A model of harmony

“Wolves are seen as protectors in our community,” Shivalingaiah Sanghnal, a shepherd leader of Sanghnal village in Koppal district in central Karnataka told Down To Earth (DTE).

“Traditionally, we believe that wolves help maintain the health of our flocks by preying on weak or diseased sheep. This prevents sickness from spreading through the flock. In a way, they serve as natural regulators, helping us sustain the strength and vitality of our flocks. Wolves are also tied to many of our spiritual beliefs, and we see them as symbols of resilience and survival, qualities we Kurubas admire deeply,” Sanghnal added.

He observed that the Kuruba have always lived in harmony with nature, and wolves are a big part of that.

“We don’t see them as enemies, but as necessary for the balance of the ecosystem. Many of us maintain traditions that respect the wolves’ space. We don’t hunt them, and we try to avoid disturbing their habitats. Over the years, we’ve also started working with local conservation groups to spread awareness about their importance. Sometimes, we also help monitor their population or report any illegal activities that could harm them.

Karnataka’s Kurubas have now contributed in their own significant way to wolf conservation in India. The Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary, declared in 2021, is now India’s second protected area dedicated exclusively to Canis lupus pallipes after the Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary established in erstwhile undivided Bihar in 1976 (today in Jharkhand).

Indrajit Ghorpade, scion of the Koppal royal family and the managing trustee of the Deccan Conservation Foundation (DCF) conservation group, is leading a movement in central Karnataka for preserving wolves.

“In our passion towards developing tiger habitats around Karnataka, we have conveniently forgotten the importance of wolves, foxes, and other smaller carnivores in conservation. While the efforts made by DCF towards the end (creating a sanctuary for wolves) have borne fruit, there is lot to be done if we are looking for an ideal situation for wolves,” Ghorpade told DTE.

“In a world where human-wildlife conflict is on the rise, the relationship between the shepherds of central Karnataka and the Indian grey wolf stands as a model of harmony. It shows how traditional knowledge and cultural beliefs can foster peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife. By respecting the wolf’s role in the ecosystem and acknowledging its importance, these shepherds have created a sustainable way of life that benefits both their herds and the local environment,” he added.

Sanghnal explained the loss of head of sheep for the Kuruba. “It (loss of head of sheep) varies depending on the region and the pack size. In some years, we may lose around 10 to 20 sheep. But this is not something we hold against the wolves. We see it as part of the natural cycle. We’ve learned to live with this small loss because, overall, wolves benefit our flocks by culling the weak and maintaining herd health.”

Wolves are lot like humans, according to Ghorpade. “Like us, they have a social bonding, living in packs and communities. And we learn from their intelligence and resilience to adapt and evolve. They are not a threat, and we hope that they will survive modern sheep farmers who have no affinity or respect for the wolf.”

Shivalingaiah said he hoped the forest department continued its efforts to preserve wolf habitats and curb human activities that threaten their existence, like land encroachment and illegal hunting.

“Also, compensation programmes for lost livestock could be made more accessible, which would help other shepherds become more tolerant toward wolves. We’d also like to see more community-led initiatives where shepherds and the authorities work together to ensure wolves and our way of life are both protected,” he added.