Can the Bahraich episode change the conservation narrative for wolves in India?
The recent spate of tragic incidents in Bahraich, where wolves reportedly considered children as potential prey and killed some of them, has thrust the species into the spotlight in a way that conservationists in India could not have anticipated. The narrative around wolves, which has long been overshadowed by more charismatic predators like tigers, lions, leopards, and now the reintroduced cheetah, is finally gaining widespread attention, albeit through a negative lens. While this surge in interest is rooted in fear and hostility, it presents a rare and critical opportunity to reshape the conversation around wolf conservation in India.
This is a pivotal moment for India’s conservation landscape, one that could either deepen the negative perceptions of wolves or open the door to a more nuanced understanding of their role in ecosystems. The media coverage—both in print and digital—has been unprecedented, and for the first time, wolves are the focus of national attention. While most coverage centres on the dangers wolves allegedly pose, there is an emerging curiosity about the species, especially among the younger generation. This curiosity could be harnessed to build a more positive, informed narrative around wolves that balances the realities of human-wolf conflict with the ecological importance of this often-misunderstood predator.
Power of Media: Changing perceptions
In conservation, public perception is often shaped by the media. For decades, India’s conservation story has been dominated by tigers, lions, and leopards, iconic and culturally significant species. Conversely, wolves have primarily remained in the background, perceived as dangerous predators not worthy of the same attention or protection. This is even though wolves, like other apex predators, play a critical role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems.
The Bahraich episode has altered this dynamic. For the first time, wolves are being discussed on a national level —not just in terms of their dangers but also in relation to their social structures, pack dynamics, and elusive nature. The alpha wolf, pack hunting strategies, and the complex social lives of wolves are being explored across media platforms, from national newspapers to social media discussions. This surge in interest, though initially negative, offers a unique opportunity to educate the public about wolves and challenge the long-standing myths and misconceptions that have contributed to their vilification.
Conservationists and media outlets can collaborate to steer the conversation in a new direction. By focusing on the more intriguing aspects of wolf behaviour—their intelligence, strong familial bonds, and the way they work as a team to survive—there is potential to generate empathy and understanding for these animals.
Wolves: Our oldest companions
One of the most powerful narratives that conservationists can leverage is the ancient relationship between humans and wolves. Wolves were the first animals humans domesticated, and they played a pivotal role in our survival as a species. Over thousands of years, wolves evolved into dogs, now our closest animal companions, present in nearly every culture and country worldwide.
Today, there are approximately 350 recognised dog breeds, all of which trace their lineage back to wolves. This connection is a powerful reminder of the bond humans and wolves once shared—a bond that has been forgotten in the modern world. By highlighting this relationship, conservationists can change the perception of wolves from being dangerous predators to being our “big brothers”—creatures that helped us survive and thrive.
The narrative of wolves as loyal, intelligent, and cooperative animals can resonate deeply with people, especially young generations increasingly concerned about environmental issues and biodiversity loss. Despite its tragic nature, the Bahraich episode provides a platform to remind the public that wolves are not mindless killers but highly evolved animals that have profoundly shaped human history.
Ecological importance of wolves
In addition to their historical significance, wolves are crucial to the health of ecosystems. As apex predators, they regulate prey populations, which helps prevent overgrazing and maintain plant diversity. In areas where wolves have been removed or exterminated, ecosystems often suffer from imbalances that can lead to habitat degradation and loss of biodiversity. This ecological role is often overlooked in discussions about wolves, especially in the context of human-wildlife conflict.
The media attention around the Bahraich incident provides an opportunity to educate the public about wolves’ role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. By controlling prey species such as deer and wild boar, wolves prevent overpopulation and overgrazing, which protects vegetation and supports other wildlife. This balancing act is vital for the environment’s overall health and has far-reaching benefits for humans, including preserving water resources, preventing soil erosion, and promoting biodiversity.
Shaping the future of wolf conservation
The current narrative surrounding wolves in India is undeniably negative but not beyond repair. By leveraging the media’s newfound interest in wolves, conservationists can guide the conversation toward a more balanced and informed perspective. Public awareness campaigns highlighting the ecological, cultural, and historical significance of wolves can shift the narrative from fear and hostility to coexistence and respect.
Conservation efforts should also focus on mitigating human-wolf conflict through practical solutions that address the needs and concerns of rural communities. Programs that provide financial compensation for livestock losses, support for predator-proof enclosures, and non-lethal deterrents can help reduce tensions between humans and wolves. Moreover, involving local communities in conservation efforts, such as training villagers to monitor wolf populations or educating them about wolf behaviour, can foster a sense of shared responsibility for the species.
Education plays a critical role in this shift. Schools, universities, and social media platforms can be powerful allies in spreading positive messages about wolves. Conservationists can cultivate a new generation of wolf advocates by engaging the younger generation—who are often more open to new ideas and more concerned about environmental issues.
What happened in Bahraich is heartbreaking, but if we focus only on the tragedy, we miss the bigger picture. This is not just about wolves attacking humans—it reflects the intricate relationship between human communities and wildlife in India. As our populations grow and landscapes shrink, the spaces where humans and wolves overlap have become tension zones. Once revered and feared for their cunning and strength, wolves are now largely misunderstood. But the truth is, wolves do not exist as our enemies, nor do they live as our subordinates. They are fellow beings caught up in the same struggle for survival, just as we are.
In moments of conflict, we often forget that wolves, like all wildlife, are operating within the same natural systems as us. They respond to changes in their environment—scarcity of prey, expansion of human settlements, and habitat degradation—just as we respond to economic or environmental pressures. Suppose we can understand the root causes of wolf behaviour and the environmental factors driving human-wolf conflict. In that case, we can shift the narrative away from fear and anger and toward a more balanced, empathetic view of wolves as fellow inhabitants of our shared environment.
It’s tempting to anthropomorphise wolves, draw parallels between their social structures and our own, or paint them as villains or companions. But wolves are neither our brothers nor our subordinates. They are not domesticated dogs or creatures that exist solely for human fascination or fear. Wolves are a distinct species with complex social systems, instincts, and survival strategies. In many ways, they are like another nation—a nation of wolves—living parallel to us in the same land, navigating the same struggles for survival.
The phrase “the best wolf habitat resides in the human heart” suggests that true coexistence begins with how we think and feel about wildlife. If wolves are to survive alongside humans, we must make space for them not only in our physical landscapes but also in our cultural and emotional landscapes. This means fostering a mindset of coexistence, where wolves are seen not as threats but as creatures deserving of empathy and respect.
Balancing human safety & species survival
The tragic loss of life in Bahraich has brought forth a difficult question: what happens when a pack of wolves becomes habituated to targeting humans, particularly vulnerable children, as prey? This situation calls for tough, pragmatic decisions, even for the most passionate conservationists. It raises a delicate but important issue: when wolves, due to local circumstances, begin seeing humans—especially children—as an easy target, decisive action must be taken to prevent further losses of life and to safeguard the long-term future of the species.
In this context, removing the pack responsible for such behaviour is sometimes necessary, no matter how difficult that decision may be. The reasoning is clear: the long-term survival of wolves as a species in India is only possible if human communities feel safe and support their conservation. Suppose wolves continue to pose a direct threat to human lives. In that case, public support for conservation will erode, and wolves will face increasing retaliatory killings, legal or illegal, which would jeopardise their already fragile population.
Removing the problem pack can also help prevent the behaviour from spreading to other wolves. Wolves are highly social animals, and young wolves learn from the older members of the pack. If a pack has developed a pattern of attacking humans, younger wolves may adopt this behaviour, making it more difficult to reverse. By removing the pack early, conservationists can reduce the risk of the behaviour becoming ingrained in other members of the wolf population.
Crisis into opportunity
The Bahraich episode is a tragedy that has cost lives and generated fear, but it has also created an opportunity to change the narrative around wolf conservation in India.
The situation in Bahraich is a sobering reminder that wolf conservation in India is not just about protecting the species but also the people who live alongside them. While removing a habituated pack may seem harsh, but it is sometimes necessary to ensure the species’ long-term survival. By addressing immediate threats, conservationists can maintain public support for wolves and prevent future conflicts.
The road ahead is challenging, but the opportunity to reshape public perception is within reach. If handled thoughtfully, the tragic events in Bahraich could mark the beginning of a new chapter for wolves in India—one where they are no longer seen as enemies. Still, as vital members of the ecosystems we all depend on.
Wolves have always been a part of India’s ecological and cultural tapestry. They roamed the subcontinent long before humans settled into villages and cities, and they have continued to survive despite centuries of habitat loss, hunting, and persecution. Today, wolves live in fragmented landscapes, often outside protected areas, where they share space with humans.
The reality is that wolves and humans must continue to share habitat. There is no escaping this fact in a country as populous and densely settled as India. However, sharing habitats does not have to lead to conflict. With the right conservation strategies, including better land-use planning, habitat restoration, and conflict mitigation, we can create environments where wolves and humans coexist peacefully.
Bilal Habib is a Senior Scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun
