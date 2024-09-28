Can the Bahraich episode change the conservation narrative for wolves in India?

Power of Media: Changing perceptions

In conservation, public perception is often shaped by the media. For decades, India’s conservation story has been dominated by tigers, lions, and leopards, iconic and culturally significant species. Conversely, wolves have primarily remained in the background, perceived as dangerous predators not worthy of the same attention or protection. This is even though wolves, like other apex predators, play a critical role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems.

The Bahraich episode has altered this dynamic. For the first time, wolves are being discussed on a national level —not just in terms of their dangers but also in relation to their social structures, pack dynamics, and elusive nature. The alpha wolf, pack hunting strategies, and the complex social lives of wolves are being explored across media platforms, from national newspapers to social media discussions. This surge in interest, though initially negative, offers a unique opportunity to educate the public about wolves and challenge the long-standing myths and misconceptions that have contributed to their vilification.