Hanging by the cliff: Himalaya’s rarest wild goat is on the brink of local extinction

One of the most striking sights in the wilds of the Kashmir Valley is the Pir Panjal — or the majestic Kashmir markhor, leaping over steep cliffs, from one rocky ledge to another. The mountain ungulate is among the largest wild goats in the world, weighing about 100 kg and sporting long, spiralling corkscrew horns and a flowing ruff on the chin, neck and shoulders.

With brown coats, remarkable agility and a stocky build, they seem almost an extension of the mountain itself. To escape predators and any other danger or disturbance, females with young navigate slopes of almost 90 degrees — terrain that is sometimes hard to imagine.

As many as three subspecies of markhor roam the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region, each distinguished by the twist of its horn. The Kashmir markhor was thought long extinct in India. But a 2004 state-wide survey by charitable group Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Department of Wildlife Protection and the Nature Conservation Foundation, suggested otherwise.

It found the species teetering on the brink of local extinction, with 300 to 350 animals surviving across its historical range, from the Banihal Pass in the Pir Panjal to the Shamshabari range north of River Jhelum. Today the Kazinag range remains its last stronghold in India, though smaller, fragmented populations persist in Hirpora wildlife sanctuary in Shopian and in the Tattakuti wildlife sanctuary and Khara Gali Conservation Reserve in Poonch.

The survey also underscored the urgency of conserving the species of considerable ecological significance. Markhors are mixed feeders — grasses, herbs, shrubs, leaves and twigs all feature in their diet — and help prevent overgrowth and maintain healthy soils. A healthy population signals a healthy mountain ecosystem: as key prey for predators like snow leopards common leopards and wolves, they are integral to high-altitude food chains.