Harvest of heritage

Among the better-known native varieties of finger millet are jana mandia, dussera mandia, bati mandia and jili mandia. They are well suited to local soils and weather conditions and, unlike hybrid varieties, require little chemical fertiliser and less water. The indigenous rice varieties grown by these farmers are prized not only for their aroma but also for their resilience to extreme weather. One such variety is machhakanta, named after its fish-bone-like awns. This slender, aromatic rice is resistant to floods. Then there are haldichudi and tikichudi, which are valued for their drought tolerance and nutritional qualities. Another prized variety is kalajeera, a black-husked, short-grained, fragrant rice known for its cumin-like appearance and reputed ability to help regulate blood sugar. In 2024, kalajeera received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag through the efforts of Pragati-Koraput, a non-profit that works with tribal farmers in the state.