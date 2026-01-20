Wildlife & Biodiversity

Have you heard of ‘mud-puddling’?

This unique behaviour is displayed by male butterflies to augment their nutrition and enhance their survival
Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
One usually associates butterflies with the dainty beauty of Nature. But they have a ‘dirty’ side as well. Let us introduce you to ‘mud-puddling’.

It is a unique behaviour displayed by butterflies mostly males. These insects gather on moist soil or mud to suck up salts and minerals. The males later transfer these vital to females during mating to improve egg viability.

Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

These nutrients supplement their sugar diet from nectar, enhancing their energy and survival. However, butterflies mostly do puddling in locations that are muddy or contain animal waste and even carrion.

Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

This little aspect of butterflies’ lives shows how the natural world never ceases to amaze and surprise.

