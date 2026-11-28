The Chambal ravines of Madhya Pradesh are infamous as dacoit hideouts across the country. For people living near them, though, the ravines’ notoriety has more layers. Riddled with rugged slopes, the barren ravines are unsuitable for traditional agriculture, leaving local farmers with limited resources and livelihood opportunities. Two decades ago, Zakir Hussain strived to change this by reintroducing an economically viable tree once abundant here—guggul.
Also known as the Indian bdellium or Commiphora wightii, guggul is a flowering thorny shrub highly valued for its gum or resin. In Ayurveda, guggul gum helps manage cholesterol, reduce joint arthritic inflammation and aid weight loss. According to journals published by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the species is critically endangered in India due to exploitation.
For Hussain, born in Bamsoli village of Morena district, guggul was a common sight four to five decades ago. "Local communities would extract large quantities of gum by making deep incisions in trees using chemical techniques. Some 1-15 kg of gum was obtained at a time,” he recalls.
The species has environmental advantages too, Hussain explains, as it does not require heavy irrigation and survives in drylands. The tree’s average lifespan is 70 years, and animals do not eat it. “But all benefits were lost in the pursuit of profit. Within a few years, thousands of guggul plants were destroyed,” he says.
Hussain did not grasp the impact of the vanishing guggul in Morena until 2004, while engaged as a social worker for panchayati raj, women’s welfare and environmental issues. During a discussion with some farmers on the banks of the Chambal river, he learned that exploitation and ravine erosion destroyed all the guggul plants in the area, dealing a huge blow to people’s income.
In Ayurveda, guggul gum helps manage cholesterol, reduce joint arthritic inflammation and aid weight loss. According to journals published by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the species is critically endangered in India due to exploitation.
This prompted Hussain to mount a revival initiative. He founded a social service organisation, Sujagriti, with guidance from B M S Rathore, then member-secretary of the state biodiversity board. The non-profit had two goals — first, to prevent erosion in the ravines, for which the Chambal banks were fenced. The second goal was to conserve and scientifically use guggul.
For this, Sujagriti, with technical support from Delhi-based non-profit Centre for Environmental Education, trained farmers in nursery construction, seedling preparation, scientific incision techniques and gum collection. The guggul conservation project was formally implemented in 2008, with 10,000 saplings sowed.
As the drive grew, the biodiversity board, forest department, district panchayat and institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur and National Medicinal Plants Board, Delhi, provided support. Companies like Dabur and Himalaya also support the effort.
Since 2019, Sujagriti is opening guggul collection centres by contracting with pharmaceutical companies. The first centre opened in Jabrol village where, according to farmer Ahsan Ali, cultivators have secured a market for their produce and improved incomes.
So far, Sujagriti has cultivated 200,000 guggul plants across 400 hectares in Morena. Hussain has received recognition from non-profits and news organisations like Dainik Bhaskar.