For Hussain, born in Bamsoli village of Morena district, guggul was a common sight four to five decades ago. "Local communities would extract large quantities of gum by making deep incisions in trees using chemical techniques. Some 1-15 kg of gum was obtained at a time,” he recalls.

The species has environmental advantages too, Hussain explains, as it does not require heavy irrigation and survives in drylands. The tree’s average lifespan is 70 years, and animals do not eat it. “But all benefits were lost in the pursuit of profit. Within a few years, thousands of guggul plants were destroyed,” he says.

Hussain did not grasp the impact of the vanishing guggul in Morena until 2004, while engaged as a social worker for panchayati raj, women’s welfare and environmental issues. During a discussion with some farmers on the banks of the Chambal river, he learned that exploitation and ravine erosion destroyed all the guggul plants in the area, dealing a huge blow to people’s income.