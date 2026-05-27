Heat stress increases koala hospitalisation and mortality: Study

Data was collected from three koala hospitals and one rescue service in New South Wales.

“From there, we were able to assess the probability of each admission and death being associated with temperature,” said Mella in a statement by the university.

The findings show the risk of admission and mortality among adult koalas increased once the seven-day maximum daily temperature exceeded 27 degrees Celsius. Koalas exposed to temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in that timeframe were 1.5 to 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to hospital or die compared to those at 25 degrees Celsius temperatures (25 degrees was the mean seven-day temperature during the study period).

Populations in inland north-west NSW were shown to be particularly vulnerable to heat stress.

“Our findings show a continued rise in air temperature and increased frequency of droughts are a serious threat to koalas in inland north-west New South Wales. Adding weight to this is confirmation the inland koala population in Gunnedah in the Liverpool Plains, once considered the koala capital of the world, is now functionally extinct,” said Mella.

She added: “This research provides the most comprehensive link between rising temperatures and koala mortality.” Previous evidence relied on observational data, which is less robust and more anecdotal and individualised, she said.