Herman Melville was right about Moby Dick. Sperm whales can headbutt, says new research

Sperm whales have been caught headbutting on camera for the first time, thus confirming what 19th century whaling ships described, according to a statement by the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom.

Researchers used drones to film sperm whales headbutting each other, as well as the surrounding behavioural and social context. The images were filmed during fieldwork in the Azores and Balearic islands between 2020 and 2022.

The paper, published in Marine Mammal Science also shows how sub-adult whales engaged in this headbutting activity, rather than between large males as was previously hypothesised. This new discovery raises intriguing questions about the function and consequences of such behaviour on group cohesion and social dynamics.

According to the university statement, more observations will be needed to understand the function of this behaviour but the widespread use of drones in the field will offer increased opportunities for

observations of this as well as other, as yet unseen, near-surface behaviours.

“There is speculation as to whether sperm whale headbutting may have originated from physical contests between sperm whales. Some hypothesised that this behaviour may be a widespread part of male-male competition but occurs under the surface and therefore be difficult to observe from boats. Others argued that habitually using the head as a weapon was unlikely to have been favoured by evolution, as it would endanger structures in the head which are vital for producing sounds used for echolocation and social communication.”