How European colonisation has created more animal hybrids

Humans have moved plants and animals well beyond their native ranges, across barriers that normally prevent dispersal. As a result, people have increased the rates of hybridisation between populations that were once isolated for thousands, or even millions, of years.

Animal hybrids are a controversial issue among scientists, as they often suffer from health issues.

But our new study of Australian dingoes , published in the journal PNAS, found that hybridisation with introduced European dogs might have had evolutionary benefits.

New species can evolve when a subset of the population becomes separated, often by physical barriers like mountains or oceans. Over time, these isolated populations accumulate unique genetic mutations, some of which become fixed. If these populations spend long enough apart, they become so different they can no longer interbreed.